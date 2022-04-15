Hungarian calls on Army Chief

ISLAMABAD – Hungarian Ambassador Mr Bela Fazekas called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Thursday. “During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation and measures to enhance bilateral defence collaboration between both countries were discussed,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Hungry, which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace security and stability. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace & stability and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.