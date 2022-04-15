IGP reviews arrangements in Police Service Centre

ISLAMABAD – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Thursday visited and reviewed arrangements in Police Service Centre at sector F-6. He was accompanied by SSP Traffic and other senior officers. He interacted with the visitors and inquired about their problems. The visitors appreciated ICT’s step for providing multiple services under one roof in accordance with international standards.

The centre is providing some 28 services 24/7 to the public including character certificate, general police verification, tenant registration, missing/lost report, foreigner registration, volunteer registration, servant registration, driving license verification, copy of fir, and vehicle verification.

Moreover, an entire floor at the Police Facilitation Centre has also been allocated for women. ICT Police’s Gender Protection Unit which is fighting against harassment and violent crimes against women and transgender has been shifted on this floor as well.

The IGP directed the deputed staff to provide transparent and expeditious services to the citizens, adding ICT Police will continue reviewing the services to improve them.