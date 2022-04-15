Our Staff Reporter

IGP reviews arrangements in Police Service Centre

ISLAMABAD – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Thursday visited and reviewed arrangements in Police Service Centre at sector F-6.  He was accompanied by SSP Traffic and other senior officers. He interacted with the visitors and inquired about their problems. The visitors appreciated ICT’s step for providing multiple services under one roof in accordance with international standards.

The centre is providing some 28 services 24/7 to the public including character certificate, general police verification, tenant registration, missing/lost report, foreigner registration, volunteer registration, servant registration, driving license verification, copy of fir, and vehicle verification.

Moreover, an entire floor at the Police Facilitation Centre has also been allocated for women. ICT Police’s Gender Protection Unit which is fighting against harassment and violent crimes against women and transgender has been shifted on this floor as well.

The IGP directed the deputed staff to provide transparent and expeditious services to the citizens, adding ICT Police will continue reviewing the services to improve them.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Two persons killed by unknown assailants in different parts of Capital

Islamabad

ITP issue 4,455 fine tickets to vehicles with tinted glasses

Islamabad

Islamabad police capture gang of bike robbers

Islamabad

Three test positive for coronavirus in Cantt area

Islamabad

Eid shopping gains momentum with people preferring physical stores

Islamabad

Punjab Traffic Authority hands over distribution of driving licences to Pakistan Post

Islamabad

DC pays visit to Haideri Chowk Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Islamabad

3 points identified for consumed plastic bags in federal capital

Islamabad

2,000 Indians leave after attending Baisakhi festival

Islamabad

RPO dismisses ASI, constable in bogus narcotics case

1 of 2,087

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More