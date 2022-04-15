Our Staff Reporter

ITP issue 4,455 fine tickets to vehicles with tinted glasses

ISLAMABAD – Following directions of IGP, the special enforcement squads of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) in an ongoing campaign, fined 4,455 vehicles having tinted glasses, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. The SSP has urged the citizens to avoid using tinted glasses and follow traffic rules to ensure safe road environment in the city. He ordered to check every violation and ticket to every violator. “The elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are our main objectives which would be achieved at every cost,” he maintained.
The SSP said that Zonal In-Charge would be solely responsible if any vehicle with tinted glasses was observed on roads.
He directed officials of police squads to accelerate action against tinted glass vehicles and said that he would himself review the performance on regular basis in this regard.

