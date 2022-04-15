Kalabagh/Shahtaj reach Islamabad Gladiators Polo Trophy final

LAHORE – Kalabagh/Shahtaj booked berth in the main final of the Islamabad Gladiators Polo Trophy 2022 after routing Asean by 9-3 at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground.

According to information made available here on Thursday, Argentine’s Guy Gibrat showed his class and skills to emerge as the best player of the match. He was excellent with mallet and polo pony and contributed with five fantastic goals. Raja Temur Nadeem also played well and banged in a beautiful brace while one goal each was converted by Asfandyar Khan and Adil Waheed.

Team Asean couldn’t resist well the attack of Kalabagh/Shahtaj and kept on conceding goals one after another, thus losing the match by a huge margin of 3-9. The only contribution from the losing team came from Haider Asad and Bauti Fenell, who slammed in two and one goal respectively.

Team Kalabagh/Shahtaj were off to a flying start as they thrashed in three back-to-back goals to gain a healthy 3-0 lead. Just before the end of the first chukker, Asean also made their presence felt and struck their first goal to make it 1-3. The second chukker saw both the sides scoring one goal apiece, thus Kalabagh/Shahtaj still enjoying 4-2 lead.

The third chukker was fully dominated by Kalabagh/Shahtaj as they played with better game plan and authority that helped them fire in fabulous four goals to gain an unassailable 8-2 lead. The fourth and last chukker was identical to the second one as both the sides converted one goal each with Kalabagh/Shahtaj emerging as triumphant with 9-3 margin.

Today (Friday), Team BN Polo will vie against Team Kalabagh at 4:45 pm. The Team BN Polo has already won one match while Kalabagh Team has lost their opening encounter.