Langar Khanas cannot be operated, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that the country’s economic situation is worse than our expectations and the Langar Khana cannot be run, while the real job of the government is to provide employment.

Speaking at the Iftar dinner hosted for the senior journalists, he said that Nawaz Sharif will come to Pakistan again after the doctor’s permission. He said he has been told by economists and the business community that the economy cannot run with the NAB, adding that we will try to stand on our feet so that we wouldn’t need to reach out to anyone.

The Prime Minister said that he had no interest in making his son the Chief Minister, adding that they had made the offer of Chief Minister to Pervez Elahi but the party nominated Hamza when the PML-Q chief backtracked.

Imran Khan first changed the law of Tosha Khana, bought a necklace, a ring and a watch in Tosha Khana at low price and later sold them in Dubai, he alleged.

Earlier, amid ongoing power outages in the country, the officials of the Power Division told Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that there was no shortage of electricity and power plants were closed due to lack of fuel and technical failures.

This was briefed in an urgent meeting on power and petroleum sectors with a focus on addressing the related challenges chaired by the Prime Minister.

According to a report presented in the meeting, 27 power plants across the country had not been generating electricity due to fuel shortages and technical failures.

The prime minister was informed that nine IPPs had been closed due to non-supply of gas, RLNG and coal, while 18 power plants were not working due to technical reasons.

The charge sheet of incompetence of the former government was presented to the Prime Minister, while Shehbaz Sharif while directing immediate action said that such negligence should be tolerated.

The Power Division officials said that the power plants could generate 5,751 megawatts of electricity, out of which 9 power plants have been shut down since December 2021 due to non-payment of bills and non-availability of fuel.

