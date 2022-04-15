Leicester City qualify for Europa Conference League semifinal

Leicester City moved to the Europa Conference League semifinal after wrapping up a 2-1 win against PSV on Thursday.

Playing at PSV Stadion, James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira’s second-half goals brought victory to the Foxes, while Israeli forward Eran Zahavi only scored for the Dutch side.

The first leg ended with a goalless draw at King Power Stadium.

Leicester City will face Roma as Feyenoord will take on Olympique Marseille in the next round.

First-leg clashes are scheduled for April 28, with the second legs taking place on May 5.

Results:

PSV – Leicester City : 0-0, 1-2

Roma – Bodo/Glimt : 1-2, 4-0

Slavia Praha – Feyenoord : 3-3, 1-3

PAOK – Olympique Marseille: 1-2, 0-1