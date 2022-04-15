Ministry of industries clarifies sugar available at Rs85 per kg

ISLAMABAD – The ministry of industries and production has clarified that sugar prices have not been increased to Rs94 per kg in the country, as it is still available at Rs85 per kg in different markets including Utility Stores Corporation (USC) outlets.

The ministry has stated that sugar is available at Rs85 per kg in retail markets and Rs82 per kg in wholesale markets in different cities of the country. However, it was found that some of the USC outlets are selling the commodity at Rs94 per kg. The government has taken notice in this regard and action would be taken against those who are involved for increasing prices at selected USC outlets, the ministry explained. It added that customers could purchase sugar at Rs85 per kg under subsidy on showing their identity cards.

The ministry of industries and production has further stated that sugar is available at Rs85 per kg in different markets of the country including Utility Stores Corporation (USC) outlets. “The government of Pakistan is continuously monitoring the supply and prices of basic food commodities including sugar,” it added. It was reported in media that price of sugar has been increased by Rs9 per kg to Rs94 per kg soon after the newly elected Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken the charge. The opposition parties especially PTI had criticised the incumbent government for increasing sugar prices. According to the officials, the USC outlets had set the condition for customers to show their computerised national identity cards (CNICs) at store counters to buy products under the Ramazan relief package. It has also increased the prices of sugar and ghee for customers who will not present their CNICs. For customers without CNICs, the price of sugar will go up by Rs 9 per kg to cost Rs. 94 per kg. Meanwhile, per kg price of sugar will be Rs. 85 per kg on CNICs across the country under the Ramazan package.