News Desk

Pakistan reports 123 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,526,728. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,363 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 123 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 24,239 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 123 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.50 percent.

