Pakistan to host Asian Rugby C’ship DIV-II from May 29

LAHORE- The Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) will host Asian Rugby Championship DIV-II (15-a-side) here from May 29 to June 4. According to information provided by Chairman Pakistan Rugby Union Fawzi Khawaja, four big teams will participate in this mega Asian event including hosts Pakistan, Thailand, Chinese Taipei and China. This event was allocated to Pakistan in 2020 but due to Covid situation, it wasn’t possible for the hosts to conduct it but now the situation has improved in Pakistan and Asia, so that’s why the hosts have got confirmation about this event. The PRU chairman thanked Asia Rugby for showing belief in it. “The PRU has already hosted a lot of Asian events (at senior and junior level) and we are confident to successfully host this mega event in Lahore as well.” PRU Head Coach Shakeel Ahmed Malik is already hunting the players from across the country. “Hopefully, we have a very good number of players gathered here in Lahore for a big camp. The PRU has already made a selection committee to finalize the 22-member team. China and Thailand are big rugby teams. We make sure that our team is good and have good preparations for this event to do the best in the event,” Fawzi Khawaja added. In the selection committee, Rizwan ur Rab Malik is chairman while members are Mohsin Khan, Muzamil Khan Wazir and Shakeel Ahmed Malik.

“Rugby is one of the popular sports in Pakistan where in universities and colleges, rugby scholarship programs continue from the last many years. The PRU has many men and women rugby teams in Southern Punjab. The PRU has also been running ‘Get in to Rugby Program’ for many years to groom school and college girls and boys, that’s why we have a good rugby representation from all over Pakistan,” Fawzi concluded.