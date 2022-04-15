Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan wants to solidify ties with US: FO

ISLAMABAD   –   Pakistan yesterday said it looked forward to ‘mutually-beneficial’ relationship with the United States as it thanked Washington for the message of felicitations on election of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“We thank the United States for the message of felicitations on election of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif,” said a foreign ministry statement.

It added: “Pakistan and the US have had a long-standing, broad-based and mutually-beneficial relationship that we look forward to further deepen and solidify. This is important for peace and development in the region and beyond.”

