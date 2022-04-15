PM directs Power Division to resolve issue of unscheduled loadshedding immediately

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Power Division to resolve the issue of unscheduled loadshedding in the country immediately as he was informed that 27 power plants with the installed capacity of 7140 MW are under forced outages due to fuel shortages or technical faults.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed the Power Division to sit down with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Musadiq Malik and Finance Division to finalise the plan for resolving the issue of unscheduled loadshedding in the country immediately, it was learnt reliably here.

The Prime Minister was informed that out of total 27 closed power plants, 9 power plants with the capacity of 3535 MW are under forced outages due to unavailability of fuel, while 18 power plants are under forced outages due to technical faults.

As per the official data available with The Nation, one power plant HCPC is closed since October 4, 2019 because of unavailability of gas. The gas supply agreement of the power plant has expired. Similarly four power plants with the capacity of 1195 MW are under forced outages since December 13, 2021 due to non-availability of RLNG. The PTI government had failed to import enough RLNG and resultantly had stopped supply to some power plants and CNG sector. Liberty Power Plant with the capacity of 210 MW is under outages since December 18, 2021, due to unavailability of gas. Gas supply to the power plant was disconnected by SNGPL on account of nonpayment. The most efficient coal power plant at Sahiwal with the installed capacity of 621MW is under forced outages due to low coal inventory since March 20, 2022. Jamshoro and Muzzafargarh power plants with the installed capacity of 549 MW and 840 MW respectively are under forced outages due to non-availability of furnace oil.

27 power plants with installed capacity of 7140MW are under forced outages due to fuel shortages or technical faults

Around six power plants, which closed due to technical faults, are scheduled to come online by April 19. Interestingly NEPRA, which was playing the role of silent spectator, has suddenly swung into action and took notice of the ongoing loadshedding in the country. NEPRA spokesman said that as per initial information the loadshedding is due to closure of power plants. The regulator has summoned the heads of all the closed power plants today (Friday) to NEPRA’s headquarters, the spokesman said.

NEPRA will ask concerned heads to explain the reason for the closure of the power plants, the spokesman added. The regulator has also summoned NPCC and CPPA on the issue, he maintained. NEPRA has also summoned the heads of the distribution companies (Discos) including K-Electric on April 19, the spokesman said.