News Desk

PM Shehbaz invites allies at Iftar dinner in PM house

The newly elected Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has invited all his allies to an Iftar dinner at the Prime Minister house in Islamabad,.

According to details, the invitation has been sent to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Khalid Magsi.

Other than these, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and other ally leaders have also been invited to the Iftar dinner.

As per sources, the Prime Minister and his allies will finalize the composition of the Federal Cabinet. The sources further revealed that there is a huge possibility that the cabinet members will be announced today as well.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Azad Kashmir: Court issues restraining order on PM elections

Lahore

Moonis Elahi calls upon Governor Punjab over CM election

Islamabad

Langar Khanas cannot be operated, says PM Shehbaz

Karachi

Rs2m looted in year’s first bank heist in Karachi

Islamabad

ECP releases schedule for first phase of LG elections in Punjab

Lahore

Assault on Army officer: PML-N’s leaders Salman Rafique, Hafiz Noman arrested

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 123 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Pakistan re-elected for 7th time to UN Committee on NGOs

Islamabad

Pak-China experts discuss practical challenges in water governance

Islamabad

Three test positive for coronavirus in Cantt area

1 of 8,012

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More