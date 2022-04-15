News Desk

PM Shehbaz rejects proposal to hike petrol price: sources

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) proposal to hike the prices of petroleum products in the country.

According to sources, there will be no change in the price of petroleum products as of now, adding that the premier has maintained that the government will bear the burden of the hike in the prices of petroleum products itself instead of shifting it to the masses.

An official announcement regarding the decision will be made soon, sources said.

Earlier, the OGRA had sent a proposal to the Finance Division to increase the price of petrol by Rs21.50 and diesel by Rs51.30 (based on existing/current petroleum levy and GST).

On February 28, former prime minister Imran Khan announced a reduction of Rs10 per litre in petrol and diesel prices and a price freeze till the announcement of the budget for 2022-23.

