PM Shehbaz, Zardari in contact over cabinet formation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari are in contact over the formation of the cabinet in the coming days, political sources said yesterday.

Close aides of Asif Ali Zardari told The Nation that both the leaders will come out with a team ‘very soon.’“There are no differences. The PPP is just reluctant to join the cabinet. Hopefully this all will be sorted out very soon,” said a senior aide of the PPP supremo.

PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said the two allies were in regular contact to form a team at the earliest. “We are in no hurry though. The cabinet will be finalized soon. The PPP is holding meetings to decide its role,” he maintained.

Shehbaz Sharif has been without a cabinet for a few days since taking over as the PM on April 11. His party said the PM wanted to name a team through consultations rather than hurrying the process.

He said the PPP and the PML-N leadership was also in contact over the Punjab situation and will decide the future course of action with consensus, together with other allies.