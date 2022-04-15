News Desk

‘Prosperous, democratic Pakistan essential’ for Pak-US interests

Blinken felicitates PM Shehbaz Sharif

WASHINGTON   –  The United States congratulated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on becoming Prime Minister of Pakistan saying it looks forward to continuing the long-standing cooperation with Pakistan’s government.
In a statement released by the US State Department, Secretary Of State Antony Blinken said we value our relationship with Pakistan which has been an important partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years. He said the United States views a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both of our countries.

