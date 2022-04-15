PSX turns around, gains 318 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Thursday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 318.93 points, with a positive change of 0.69 percent, closing at 46,484.43 points against 46,165.50 points on the last working day. A total of 494,943,257 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 474,588,030 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 11.680 billion against Rs12.353 billion on last trading day. As many as 343 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 206 of them recorded gain and 118 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 99,122,084 shares and price per share of Rs 6.75, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 36,948,000 and price per share of Rs1.93 and Flying Cement with volume of 32,521,000 and price per share of Rs 9.90.