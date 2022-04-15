Punjab Traffic Authority hands over distribution of driving licences to Pakistan Post
RAWALPINDI – Following complaints of non-distribution driving licenses causing immense troubles for the motorists, the Punjab Traffic Authority has handed over the distribution of driving licenses to Pakistan Post, informed a spokesman on Thursday. In this regard, the Punjab Driving License Authority has also introduced a website in which the applicant can find out the dispatch status of the driving license and the booking number of the Urgent Mail Service through his ID card number, the spokesman said