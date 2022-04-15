Our Staff Reporter

RPO dismisses ASI, constable in bogus narcotics case

RAWALPINDI- Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Ahmed Khan has dismissed a police officer and cop on charges of implicating citizen in bogus narcotics case, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. The dismissed cops have been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Tajamal Jahangir (posted at police station Saddar Talagang) and constable Ahmed Nawaz (serving in police station City Talagang), he added.

According to him, The RPO after receiving complaint that two cops had registered a fake narcotics case against a citizen in Chakwal district, issued charge sheet to the both cops and directed SP Legal to hold inquiry into allegations. Both the cops were found guilty after a detailed inquiry; he said adding that a strict departmental action has been recommended by the SP against them. In the light of inquiry report, RPO summoned both cops and listened to their version, after which they were dismissed from service.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Two persons killed by unknown assailants in different parts of Capital

Islamabad

ITP issue 4,455 fine tickets to vehicles with tinted glasses

Islamabad

Islamabad police capture gang of bike robbers

Islamabad

Three test positive for coronavirus in Cantt area

Islamabad

Eid shopping gains momentum with people preferring physical stores

Islamabad

Punjab Traffic Authority hands over distribution of driving licences to Pakistan Post

Islamabad

DC pays visit to Haideri Chowk Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Islamabad

3 points identified for consumed plastic bags in federal capital

Islamabad

2,000 Indians leave after attending Baisakhi festival

International

Blood money being paid for Russian oil, Zelensky tells BBC

1 of 2,087

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More