RPO dismisses ASI, constable in bogus narcotics case

RAWALPINDI- Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Ahmed Khan has dismissed a police officer and cop on charges of implicating citizen in bogus narcotics case, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. The dismissed cops have been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Tajamal Jahangir (posted at police station Saddar Talagang) and constable Ahmed Nawaz (serving in police station City Talagang), he added.

According to him, The RPO after receiving complaint that two cops had registered a fake narcotics case against a citizen in Chakwal district, issued charge sheet to the both cops and directed SP Legal to hold inquiry into allegations. Both the cops were found guilty after a detailed inquiry; he said adding that a strict departmental action has been recommended by the SP against them. In the light of inquiry report, RPO summoned both cops and listened to their version, after which they were dismissed from service.