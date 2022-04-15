Rs2m looted in year’s first bank heist in Karachi

A gang of robbers made off with Rs2 million in the first bank heist of the year 2022 in Karachi on Thursday, according to police.

They said armed men entered a bank within the jurisdiction of Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan police station at 11:09am and overpowered security guards. They held the guards, as well as bank employees hostage at gunpoint as one of them emptied cash counters, the police added.

The suspects looted Rs2 million and got away, a police official said, adding they also took away the guards’ weapons.

On getting information, a police team reached the bank and launched an investigation into the heist. A first information report (FIR) of the crime has been registered with Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan police station against unknown men.

Last year in August 09, the driver of a cash van had fled with Rs205 million from a bank on I.I. Chundrigar Road in Karachi. A case was registered against the driver and his accomplices at the Meethadar police station.

The police had said that after guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle.