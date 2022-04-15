Rupee gains 13 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of Pak rupee strengthened by 13 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs181.68 against the previous day’s closing of Rs181.81. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs181.5 and Rs183.5 respectively. Similarly, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 1.42 and closed at Rs198.31 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 196.89. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.45, whereas an increase of Rs2.23 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs238.66 as compared to its last closing of Rs236.43. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 paisas to close at Rs49.46 and Rs48.44 respectively.