Seven kids die due to ‘mysterious disease’ in India

At least seven children, aged between two and 14, lost their lives to a “mysterious” disease after showing symptoms like fever and seizures in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district, India.

Joint Director of Health Jageshwar Prasad said the causes of death are yet to be ascertained. “…they seem to be cases of acute viral disease. But nothing can be said with certainty till their blood reports are received.”

A mother of a five-year-old boy reported that her son woke up around dawn and suffered from seizures. After vomiting, the little boy passed away around 8am.

Prasad said that out of the seven children, three had tasted local flavoured ice.

“Two others [are] also [suspected to have] had the same ice but nobody saw them eating.”

“We are monitoring the situation. Around 300 houses have been surveyed and 58 samples have been sent to a lab in Jaipur.”

He said that three other children were admitted to hospitals.

“They were having mild symptoms of a cold, and one has pneumonia,” added Prasad.

Reportedly, the situation is constantly being analysed to find out the cause.