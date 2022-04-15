News Desk

Seven soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

Seven soldiers embraced martyrdom and four terrorists were also killed when terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Pak-Afghan border in the general area Isham of North Waziristan District.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged and killed 4 terrorists on the spot. However, during an intense exchange of fire, seven soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The soldiers who embraced martyrdom include; Havaldar Tariq Yousaf (age 36 years, resident of Faisalabad), Sepoy Suleman Waqas (age 34 years, resident of Layyah), Sepoy Junaid Ali (age 26 years, resident of Layyah), Sepoy Ijaz Hussain (age 27 years, resident of Khairpur), Sepoy Waqar Ahmed (age 25 years, resident of Mirpur Khas), Sepoy Muhammad Jawad Ameer (age 24 years, resident of Chakwal), Sepoy Arshad Ali (age 23 years, resident of Sohbatpur).

On the other hand, a clearance operation in the area is underway to eliminate any terrorists.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

