News Desk

Shahzad Saleem posted as DG NAB Lahore

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officer Shahzad Saleem has been appointed as the anti-graft watchdog’s director-general for Lahore, a notification said Friday.

The notification from the anti-corruption watchdog said that since Saleem has been posted to the office, ex-DG NAB Lahore Jamil Ahmed has been asked to report to NAB Headquarters.

The role of the DG NAB Lahore is not new to Saleem as he was posted here from 2017 to 2021, and during his four years in office, according to sources, he made record recoveries.

In NAB Lahore’s four-year performance report, according to sources, Saleem made direct recoveries worth Rs7billion and Rs77billion indirectly, while under him, NAB Lahore filed recovery references worth Rs60 billion.

In 2021, when Saleem was transferred to the NAB HQ, he was posted as the director awareness and prevention division.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

ECP decides to hear foreign funding case against PTI on daily basis

National

Bilquis Edhi passes away at 74

National

PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf elected NA speaker unopposed

National

NA to convene on Saturday to vote on no-trust motion against Deputy Speaker

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz invites allies at Iftar dinner in PM house

National

Azad Kashmir: Court issues restraining order on PM elections

Lahore

Moonis Elahi calls upon Governor Punjab over CM election

Islamabad

Langar Khanas cannot be operated, says PM Shehbaz

Karachi

Rs2m looted in year’s first bank heist in Karachi

Islamabad

ECP releases schedule for first phase of LG elections in Punjab

1 of 7,967

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More