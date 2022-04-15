Six drug pushers held, narcotics recovered

The police arrested six drug peddlers and recovered narcotics during separate actions in different localities of Sahiwal on Friday.

Following the directions of DPO Sadiq Baloch, the police launched crackdowns against elements involved in the drugs business in 134/9-L, 135/9-L, Fateh Sher, 150/9-L and 120/9-L areas of Sahiwal.

During crackdowns, six drug pushers Imran, Ahmed Ali, Mehmood, Azam Tariq, Amjad and Muhammad Aslam besides recovering 1.5-kilogram hashish and 87 litres of locally manufactured liquor from their possession.

The police after registering separate cases against the nabbed drug peddle at concerned police stations started investigations.