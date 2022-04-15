SSP orders strict action against traffic rules violators

HYDERABAD – The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai has directed the traffic police to take strict action against the drivers and riders who are found violating the parking and one-way rules. At a meeting which he chaired at his office here on Thursday, the SSP asked SP Traffic Al Haaj Mukhtiar Ahmed Solangi and other traffic officials to address on priority the traffic congestion issues in the city during the month of Ramazan. He asked the DSP Traffic and all the Traffic Section Officers to demarcate parking areas in all parts of the city to prevent wrong parking and penalize those who violate the rule.