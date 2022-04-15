Staff Reporter

SSP orders strict action against traffic rules violators

HYDERABAD – The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai has directed the traffic police to take strict action against the drivers and riders who are found violating the parking and one-way rules. At a meeting which he chaired at his office here on Thursday, the SSP asked SP Traffic Al Haaj Mukhtiar Ahmed Solangi and other traffic officials to address on priority the traffic congestion issues in the city during the month of Ramazan. He asked the DSP Traffic and all the Traffic Section Officers to demarcate parking areas in all parts of the city to prevent wrong parking and penalize those who violate the rule.

 

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Retro reflective number plates launched in Sindh

Karachi

CM attends father’s death anniversary at ancestral village

Karachi

ECP bans announcement of development projects for 14 Sindh districts

Gwader

WHO for improving public welfare services in Balochistan

Karachi

Robbers kill man over resistance in Surjani Town

Gwader

Balochistan govt establishes Sasta Bazars in all districts

Karachi

Sindh to devise education policy to help trans community

Karachi

Bilquis Edhi in stable condition after hospitalisation

Gwader

Balochistan CS directs provision of essential items to avoid shortage

Newspaper

WSSC chief inspects cleanliness drive

1 of 609

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More