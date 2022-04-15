APP

Three test positive for coronavirus in Cantt area

RAWALPINDI – Three more patients had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in the Rawalpindi Cantonment area while no case had been reported from the other areas of the district during the last 24 hours.
According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Thursday, two confirmed patients were admitted in two health facilities, including the Holy Family and Bilal Hospital. The report updated that one patient was stable and one on double oxygen support.
“As many as 6,779,555 people, including 44,710 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021,” it informed. In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 554 samples were collected, out of which 551 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.54 per cent.

