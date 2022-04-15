Agencies

Two killed, hundreds of homes burned in New Mexico wildfire

An elderly couple died in their home as they tried to evacuate a wildfire in Ruidoso, New Mexico, that has destroyed hundreds of houses and forced thousands to flee the mountain town, local officials said.

The remains of the couple were found on Thursday at their burned home in northeast Ruidoso after family members told police they attempted to evacuate but were unaccounted for, New Mexico State Police said in a statement.

The couple, who were not identified, were the first reported fatalities of the so-called McBride Fire that has destroyed 207 homes and burned 5,736 acres (2,321 hectares) since it started on Tuesday, according to local officials.

Fanned by spring winds gusting at up to 90 mph (144 kmph), the fire has torn through forested canyons dotted with homes.

Flames surrounded the town’s middle school on three sides on Tuesday as teachers and parents evacuated students, according to social media posts.

The fire burned within a few hundred feet of Ruidoso’s main street, and half a mile from the county hospital, before firefighters were able to block it on Wednesday.

Around 5,000 residents have fled their homes in the resort town in the Sierra Blanca mountains about 135 miles (217 km) southeast of Albuquerque, according to local officials.

“Firefighters have successfully held the fire from moving further into the town of Ruidoso at this time,” Laura Rabon, a spokeswoman for the Lincoln National Forest, told reporters.

Flames moved to the northeast on Thursday over largely unpopulated mountains and canyons. Wind gusts were expected to drop to 20 mph, aiding air attacks. Another blaze 10 miles (16 km) to the northwest known as the Nogal Fire burned six houses.

Like other southwestern states hit by climate change, New Mexico is suffering an early start to its fire season as blazes race through grassland, while tree-ring research in New Mexico’s Jemez Mountains shows forests have endured their worst drought in 500 years.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Russian court says Google, Wikipedia face fines over ‘fake’ content

International

Russia formally protests US arms shipment to Ukraine: report

International

Hilarious responses to Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter

International

Seven kids die due to ‘mysterious disease’ in India

International

Israeli forces raid Al-Aqsa Mosque, over 150 Palestinians injured

International

North Korea-tied hackers executed $620 mn crypto heist: FBI

International

‘Prosperous, democratic Pakistan essential’ for Pak-US interests

International

Blood money being paid for Russian oil, Zelensky tells BBC

International

Russian flagship ‘seriously damaged’ as Moscow threatens to strike Kyiv

International

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 148

1 of 2,779

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More