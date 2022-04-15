Who will conduct CM’s election tomorrow?

Punjab Assembly session in doldrums

LAHORE – Though the Lahore High Court has directed all the relevant authorities to hold the Chief Minister’s election on Saturday (tomorrow), there are some vital questions which remain unanswered even one day before the voting.

The process for the Chief Minister’s election which started on April 2 is nearing its end but there is no clarity about who will be conducting the election- the deputy speaker or the Panel of Chairman. This issue has its implications for both the candidates.

Though the LHC has restored all powers of the deputy speaker and he is under directions from the court to hold the election on April 16 (Saturday), the joint candidate of the PTI and the PML-Q, Ch Parvez Elahi Thursday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court expressing doubts over the impartiality of the Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari over his alleged tilt towards the PML-N candidate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif. Through his counsels, Ch Parvez Elahi has taken the plea that partiality of the deputy speaker has been established, so he should not be allowed to conduct the election. Parvez Elahi wants the Panel of Chairman to conduct the CM’s election as he has called in question the conduct of the deputy speaker who had earlier called the Assembly session without taking him into confidence.

With only one day remaining in the election, the court is yet to decide on the matter. It is expected that the court may announce a decision on Friday (today).

If the plea of Ch Parvez Elahi is accepted and the election is supervised by the Panel of Chairman, then there is a likelihood of the election being deferred on some other day under some pretext. The PML-N fears a repeat of the April 3 episode if the session is presided over by the Panel of Chairman.

On the other hand, if the deputy speaker conducts the election, things may not go as planned by the PTI and the PML-Q. This would be a smooth sailing for the PML-N candidate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

Also, though the Assembly spokesperson has contradicted reports that the speaker has suspended Assembly membership of 10 PML-N members for their alleged involvement in vandalism inside the Assembly, the PML-N fears that an announcement to this effect may be made before start of the voting process if the session is presided over by the Panel of Chairman. Moreover, the Panel of Chairman may not count the votes of the PTI dissidents after the voting process is complete though the court has ordered that the issue of defection clause should be taken by after the election has taken place.

It may be recalled here that the deputy speaker had called the Assembly session on April 6 in contrast to his earlier orders of convening the session on April 16 for election of the Chief Minister. He had then used powers of the speaker since the speaker himself is a candidate for the Chief Minister’s office. This action of the deputy speaker created doubts about his impartiality.

The deputy speaker had infact called the session after the Punjab advocate general had given an assurance to the Supreme Court that the Assembly session will be held on April 6. Following this, the speaker, through a notification withdrew all his powers from the deputy speaker and directed the secretary assembly not to issue gazette notification of the deputy speaker’s orders.

The matter eventually landed in the Lahore High Court which restored all powers of the deputy speaker and directed him to conduct the election of the new Chief Minister on April 16.