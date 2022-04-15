News Desk

Zarnish Khan lashes out at morning shows

Leading Pakistani actress Zarnish Khan recently appeared in an online show where she criticized morning shows for ‘never being responsible’.

Talking about the role of morning shows, Zarnish said morning shows in Pakistan have never been ‘responsible’ or ‘well researched’. They are always about wedding weeks and what not. That is why she has criticized morning shows in the past and till stands by her stance, the actress added, talking to the host.

She also addressed that all actors in the industry are fake and the best way to survive is keeping to yourself and not engaging others. She said that many people in the industry think that rude attitude and arrogance will make them look like a bigger star. However, it is humility that takes you farther.

