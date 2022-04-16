17 new roads being constructed in Site area Karachi, says Wahab

KARACHI – Karachi Administrator, Sindh government’s Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza said on Friday that 17 new roads were being constructed in the Site area.

“A total of 3.5 to 4 lakh square feet of roads are being rebuilt in the site area. People can witness that works are underway and the promises made by the PPP to the people are being fulfilled,” the Administrator said while inspecting the construction work of a 3-Km long road being constructed at the site in West District.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Ali Ahmed Jan and KDA officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that the industrialists of the site area and the people living here had long demanded that this dilapidated road be rebuilt. He said that the road was in a very bad condition which made it difficult for people to pass through here.

“The Sindh government has decided to rebuild this road and stop the flow of water from the sewerage line as a first step. Fortunately, the sewerage problem has been solved here and now the road is being constructed,” he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that lane marking and cat-eyes will also be installed on the road which will further improve the road.

He said that all the promises made by the PPP government to the people and industrialists in the site area were being fulfilled. He said that development works were also underway in different areas of Keamari District including Chakiwara and Sher Shah.

He said that prior to the construction of roads, water, sewerage and drainage lines have been repaired so that the roads being rebuilt are sustainable and citizens can continue to benefit from these facilities for a long time.

He said that all the ongoing works for improving the infrastructure were being done with complete planning. He said that in view of the needs of the citizens in particular, the strategy had been adopted to complete the development works on time so that facilities could be provided to the people as soon as possible.

“This journey of construction and development in Karachi will continue in the future as well,” he added.