Accidents devour eight lives; many injured

LAHORE – At least eight people were killed and 1024 others were injured in 988 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to the Rescue 1122, 489 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 109 pedestrians, and 434 passengers were among the victims. The statistical data showed 238 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 247 people, placing the provincial capital atop the list, followed by Faisalabad with 85 accidents and 86 victims and Multan with 74 accidents and 73 victims.

According to the data, 840 motorcycles, 91 rickshaws, 129 cars, 23 vans, five buses, 28 trucks and 98 others besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.