Our Staff Reporter

Accidents devour eight lives; many injured

LAHORE   –    At least eight people were killed and 1024 others were injured in 988 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to the Rescue 1122, 489 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 109 pedestrians, and 434 passengers were among the victims. The statistical data showed 238 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 247 people, placing the provincial capital atop the list, followed by Faisalabad with 85 accidents and 86 victims and Multan with 74 accidents and 73 victims.

According to the data, 840 motorcycles, 91 rickshaws, 129 cars, 23 vans, five buses, 28 trucks and 98 others besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan reports 76 coronavirus cases, no deaths in 24 hours

Lahore

Police ensure foolproof security at mosques, imambargahs during Friday prayers

Lahore

Man shoots dead six members of his family

Islamabad

PM rejects Rs120 per litre hike in fuel prices proposed by OGRA

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz confirms Imran Khan sold state gifts in Dubai

Lahore

Availability, quality of essential commodities at Ramazan bazaars inspected

Lahore

Moot reviews revenue court management system

Lahore

Farmers urged to cultivate cotton on heavy loam for better yield

Lahore

Punjab Assembly to elect new Chief Minister today

Islamabad

Imran Khan’s narrative dangerous for Pakistan: PPP

1 of 8,287

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More