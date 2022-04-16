News Desk

AJK LA summoned on Monday to elect new PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood has summoned the Legislative Assembly session on Monday to elect the new prime minister after the prorogation of the session consequent upon a verdict of the Supreme Court, earlier on Saturday.

The opposition had objected to the session convened by the speaker on a requisition to take up a no-confidence motion as unlawful after the resignation of Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and got a restraining order from the High Court.

The candidate for prime ministership Sardar Tanveer Aliyas then moved the Supreme Court against that High Court order which handed down a verdict on the issue on Saturday.

