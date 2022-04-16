Availability, quality of essential commodities at Ramazan bazaars inspected

LAHORE – Additional Commissioner Coordinator Sundas Arshad reviewed measures taken for dengue eradication and the availability and quality of subsidised commodities at Ramazan bazaars. She was presiding over a meeting at the Commissioner’s office here on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Tanveer Alyas Cheema, Dr Mujtaba and Syed Munawar Abbas attended the meeting while deputy commissioners of Lahore division participated in the meeting through a video link.

The additional commissioner said that all the departments should play an active role in implementing dengue guidelines, adding that people’s cooperation was of utmost importance for controlling dengue and a special campaign should be launched to raise awareness among citizens.

“Surveillance teams comprising trained staff should be deployed for searching and killing dengue larvae,” she stressed.

It was told during the meeting that inspections were being carried out on a regular basis in Ramazan bazaars and general market to ensure the sale of commodities at fixed prices announced by the government.

“Agriculture fair price shops have been set up in Ramazan bazaars to provide vegetables and fruits at subsidised rates,” the meeting was told.