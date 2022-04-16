Our Staff Reporter

Availability, quality of essential commodities at Ramazan bazaars inspected

LAHORE   –    Additional Commissioner Coordinator Sundas Arshad reviewed measures taken for dengue eradication and the availability and quality of subsidised commodities at Ramazan bazaars. She was presiding over a meeting at the Commissioner’s office here on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Tanveer Alyas Cheema, Dr Mujtaba and Syed Munawar Abbas attended the meeting while deputy commissioners of Lahore division participated in the meeting through a video link.

The additional commissioner said that all the departments should play an active role in implementing dengue guidelines, adding that people’s cooperation was of utmost importance for controlling dengue and a special campaign should be launched to raise awareness among citizens.

“Surveillance teams comprising trained staff should be deployed for searching and killing dengue larvae,” she stressed.

It was told during the meeting that inspections were being carried out on a regular basis in Ramazan bazaars and general market to ensure the sale of commodities at fixed prices announced by the government.

“Agriculture fair price shops have been set up in Ramazan bazaars to provide vegetables and fruits at subsidised rates,” the meeting was told.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan reports 76 coronavirus cases, no deaths in 24 hours

Lahore

Police ensure foolproof security at mosques, imambargahs during Friday prayers

Lahore

Man shoots dead six members of his family

Lahore

Accidents devour eight lives; many injured

Islamabad

PM rejects Rs120 per litre hike in fuel prices proposed by OGRA

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz confirms Imran Khan sold state gifts in Dubai

Lahore

Moot reviews revenue court management system

Lahore

Farmers urged to cultivate cotton on heavy loam for better yield

Lahore

Punjab Assembly to elect new Chief Minister today

Islamabad

Imran Khan’s narrative dangerous for Pakistan: PPP

1 of 8,287

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More