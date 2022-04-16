News Desk

Bilawal Bhutto calls party suggestions for LG elections

Pakistan People’s Party has called proposals from party ranks for the local government elections.

Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has invited suggestions from the PPP ticket holders and CEC members. The PPP chairman has also directed the party’s divisional presidents in Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab to submit their suggestions.

“The party’s provincial chapter used to issue party tickets in local government election,” PPP leader and former senator Farhatullah Babar has said.

“The party has also formally contacted the Election Commission of Pakistan,” Babar said.

“The electoral process for the local government elections has begin in Balochistan, while the election commission has announced election schedule for 17 districts of Punjab and Sindh’s four divisions,” he added.

ECP on Wednesday announced local government polls in Sindh’s four divisions of Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpur Khas.

The ECP said that nomination papers can be submitted from May 10 to 13 and scrutiny of nomination papers will be held from May 16 to 18.

The election symbols will be issued to the candidates on May 28, the ECP said and added that the result of the first phase of the local bodies elections in Sindh will be announced on June 30.

The election commission on Thursday issued schedule for the first phase of local government elections in 17 districts of Punjab with polling day on June 09.

The districts where LG polls will be held in the first phase include D.G. Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Khushab, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum and Attock.

