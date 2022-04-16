Staff Reporter

BNP delegation calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD   –   A delegation of Balochistan National Party, led by its chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday, and congratulated him on assuming his office. The BNP delegation expressed determination to work with the new government for development of the country, and contributing towards progress of Balochistan and its people. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the BNP for their support towards strengthening democracy in the country.He also lauded the commitment of BNP to work together for the betterment of the country.

