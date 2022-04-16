APP

Christian community celebrates ‘Good Friday’ with prayers for peace

ISLAMABAD  –   The Christian community in Pakistan celebrated Good Friday today (Friday) with religious fervour and zeal, while Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, like in other parts of the world.

Archbishop Joseph Arshad new Bishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi talking to the PTV news channel said that special prayer ceremonies were held in Churches across Pakistan.  Good Friday is observed before Easter Sunday as a religious day on which Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death.  Dr Joseph said that on this occasion, all the churches of Pakistan have been decorated with colourful little flags and decorative electric lights. After Christmas, Easter is Christianity’s second biggest festival which they celebrate to remember the return of Jesus Christ from death.

He said all religious minorities living in the country were enjoying equal rights under the Constitution of Pakistan which was appreciable.

“On this day, we spread the message of love, forgiveness, and sacrifice. We pray for peace in the country,” he added.

