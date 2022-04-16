Crucial Punjab Assembly session to elect new CM shortly

Amid ongoing political turmoil in the province, a crucial session of Punjab Assembly will be held shortly to elect new Leader of the House after Usman Buzdar resigned from the position over two weeks ago.

The session is being by Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari to conduct the electoral process as orders of Lahore High Court (LHC).

To avoid any untoward incident, Section 144 has been imposed in area up to 500 meters around Punjab Assembly building, under which workers of no political party will be allowed to gather within this range.

Strict action will be taken on blocking The Mall or any other road around Punjab Assembly building.