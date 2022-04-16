Our Staff Reporter

DC announces local holiday on Sarmast Urs

SUKKUR – Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Saifullah Abro has announced a local public holiday in the district on April 17th in connection with the 201st Urs of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast.
The Registrar of Shah Abdul Latif University has announced that the university would remain closed on same day on account of the Urs, according to an official press release.
Meanwhile, Annual Urs of poet and Sufi saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast will start in Daraza Sharif Gambat on 15th Ramzan ul Mubarak. It is the 201st Urs of the Sufi which will continue for three days.
Provincial Minister for Culture, Syed Sardar Ali Shah will inaugurate the Urs celebrations, by laying wreaths and offering Fateha at the shrine nearcKhairpur . In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Kharpur, Saifullah Abro has presided over a meeting to finalize the arrangements for the Urs celebration.

The celebrations will comprise events, such as a mehfil-e-sama, a national literacy conference at the Daraza Sharif auditorium, mushaira and raga concert, in which Syed Qaim Ali Shah will be the chief guest. Sachal Awards will also be presented to eminent personalities of the country. Sugharanji Katchery and traditional Sindhi games will also be a part of the celebrations. Renowned scholars, Ulemas, Mashaikh, intellectuals, large number of devotees will attend the Urs. Educational as well as spiritual conventions will be held on the occasion of the Urs besides Mahafil-e-Naat and Mahafil-e-Samah.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

17 new roads being constructed in Site area Karachi, says Wahab

Karachi

Minor girl dies of ‘torture by stepmother’

Karachi

SMHA, CfC launch helpline for mental health issues

Karachi

Sindh increases Housing Allowance of employees

Karachi

SBTA, bleeding disorder community celebrate World Hemophilia Day

Business

PSX stays bullish, gains 117 points

Business

April bills to shock consumers as Nepra raises power tariff by Rs4.85 per unit

Business

SPI-based weekly inflation cools down 0.68pc

Business

Big industry output grows 8.6pc in February

Business

Tractors production increases 13.47pc in 9 months

1 of 613

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More