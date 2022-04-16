News Desk

Death anniversary of renowned comedian Babbu Baral observed

The eleventh death anniversary of renowned comedian and actor of stage, television and film industry, Ayyub Akhtar, popularly known as Babbu Baral was observed today (Saturday).

Babbu Baral had begun his professional career in arts from Gujranwala in 1982.

After some time, he started work at Open Air Theater in Bagh e Jinnah.

He got his unique identity from stage writer and director Naheed Khanam’s play “Sunn Baba Sunn”.

Later, he worked in several famous stage plays including Shartia Mitthay, Kucch Na Kaho and In-Time. He also worked in television dramas and some films.

Continue Reading
More Stories
Entertainment

Sikh yatrees perform rituals at Janumasthan Nankana Sahib

Entertainment

Christian community set to celebrate Easter Sunday on Apr 17 with religious zest

Entertainment

Bilquis Bano Edhi passes away at 74

Entertainment

‘Fantastic beasts: The secrets of Dumbledore’ holds positives and negatives alike

Entertainment

4-days ‘Chilam Joshi spring festival’ preparations in full swing

Entertainment

Zarnish Khan lashes out at morning shows

Entertainment

Zarnish Khan lashes out at morning shows

Entertainment

Chappli Kabab – a delicious food of KP during Ramazan

Entertainment

Damascus art installation turns ceramic doves into war symbol

Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle refused official welcome by Dutch royals

1 of 1,129

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More