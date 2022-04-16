Death anniversary of renowned comedian Babbu Baral observed

The eleventh death anniversary of renowned comedian and actor of stage, television and film industry, Ayyub Akhtar, popularly known as Babbu Baral was observed today (Saturday).

Babbu Baral had begun his professional career in arts from Gujranwala in 1982.

After some time, he started work at Open Air Theater in Bagh e Jinnah.

He got his unique identity from stage writer and director Naheed Khanam’s play “Sunn Baba Sunn”.

Later, he worked in several famous stage plays including Shartia Mitthay, Kucch Na Kaho and In-Time. He also worked in television dramas and some films.