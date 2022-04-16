Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly attacked with lotas

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari has been attacked with ‘lotas’ by members of treasury as the House is set to elect the chief minister Punjab with Hamza Shehbaz and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the run.

The deputy speaker was taken out of the provincial assembly building by police and security of the assembly.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi lamented entry of police inside the House and blamed IG Punjab for it. “This has not happened in the national history.”

He demanded that the IG should be summoned and be sent behind bars for one month.

Punjab Assembly session to elect new chief minister of the province will be held today as PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz are vying for the slot.

According to sources, the session which will be headed by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari could turn violent as the estranged members of the PTI are likely to face stiff resistance amidst their plan to vote for Hamza Shehbaz.

“The PTI has decided to resign from Punjab Assembly in case its candidate Parvez Elahi faces defeat in the poll,” they said and added, “Imran Khan has also spoken to party leaders in Punjab and coalition partners in this regard.”

Moreover, while speaking to media today, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari said the court has directed him to conduct free and fair elections.

“I will try to hold free and fair elections and have allowed media to cover the proceedings to bring transparency,” he said.

He feared that the two sides could make an atmosphere to adjourn the session however, he would ensure that the proceedings are held smoothly and results are announced today.

He further denied any meeting with Hamza Shehbaz and said that if anyone has a proof of it then they could share it with him.