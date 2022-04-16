Descon Engineering wins Best Supplier award

LAHORE – Descon Engineering Ltd, the leading enterprise in Pakistan’s large-scale engineering sector, has recently received an award for Best Supplier during the SABIC Annual Supplier Recognition Awards in Saudi Arabia. Descon is one of the few successful companies that have been recognized for their outstanding performance in 2020-2021, against a competition of more than a hundred suppliers associated with SABIC from various sectors globally. Within the Engineering Category, DEL is one of the top 07 suppliers in the engineering category of SABIC to have received this prestigious award.

During the annual ceremony, Descon was recognized for its outstanding performance and quality in Design Engineering Services. This is the 3rd year for Descon Engineering Ltd. of providing services to SABIC, one of the world’s largest producers of petro-chemicals, based in Saudi Arabia. The Honorable Leader of SABIC’s Department of Global Suppliers, Materials Management & Logistics Services, Abdul Rahman A. Al-Hussain personally graced the occasion to present the awards.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer at Descon Engineering Ltd., Taimur Saeed stated, “Descon has always aimed to create excellence in its services, be it in engineering, construction, large infrastructure projects, industrial services or manufacturing. I would like to express my gratitude towards the honorable leadership at SABIC for this recognition for the hardworking team at DEL and look forward to continuing our relationship with SABIC in future.”

The Head of Design Engineering & Services Technology (DEST) at Descon, Kashif Malik commented, “It is a great honor for us to have worked with SABIC and receive recognition for our valuable services. Descon has extensive experience with multi-national projects and our entire team is strongly committed to go beyond our client’s expectations in quality and excellence. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to SABIC for their recognition, as it solidifies our commitment to continue delivering world-class engineering and design services. “

In line with SABIC’s strategy to engage and collaborate, it has honored its suppliers from different sectors for outstanding performance during 2020-2021, with special focus on the services delivered during the COVID-19 pandemic and their role in promoting local content in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

DEST is a multi-discipline business unit having core competencies in the design and engineering services stretching from Basic & Conceptual design, Front End Engineering Services (FEED) and Detailed Engineering. Since its inception, DEST has delivered complex projects in the sectors of Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals/Chemicals, Power & Energy and Industrial domains globally