Dr Sohail Rajput assumes charge as Sindh CS

KARACHI – Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Friday assumed the office of Sindh Chief Secretary on Friday, becoming the 58th Chief Secretary of Sindh since 1936 when Sindh was separated from the Bombay.

Before this, Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput held other important posts in Sindh including Karachi Commissioner, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

The Secretary Services Muhammad Saleem Rajput and Additional Secretary Services Ghulam Ali Brahmani briefed the Sindh Chief Secretary about the important matters of Services Wing of SGA&CD.

Later, the Sindh Chief Secretary presided an important meeting of Steering Committee of Sindh Forensic Science Laboratory. The meeting was attended by Chairman Planning Hassan Naqvi, Advocate General Sindh Salman Talib-ud-Din, Secretary Home Saeed Ahmed Mangrejo, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Services Muhammad Saleem Rajput and Secretary Planning Faisal Uqaili among others. It was informed in the meeting that land had been allotted for Sindh Forensic Science Laboratory in Karachi and soon the tender will be published in the newspapers.

During the meeting, Rajput said that this was a very important project and the Forensic Science Laboratory would have 14 disciplines including Audio Visual, Computer Forensic, Crime Scene Investigation, DNA and Narcotics.

He directed all concerned officers to expedite the work.