PR

EBM collaborates with HabibMetro for easy home-financing solutions

KARACHI – Pakistan’s leading FMCG company, English Biscuit Manufacturers has collaborated with HabibMetro to help its employees realize their dreams of owning a house through a relatively affordable and simple repayment plan.
MoU signing ceremony was held at the EBM head office. Zahid Iqbal, Director Commercial & HR, EBM, Kashif Ijaz Sheikh, GM Finance, IT and Legal Affairs, EBM, and Khurram Shahzad Khan, Group Executive – Corporate and Transaction Banking Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited (subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich), signed the MoU.
According to the agreement, the leading finance bank HabibMetro will fund low-cost housing for EBM’s employees under the ‘Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar’ scheme by the federal government and SBP. Additionally, EBM family will also be able to access House Financing Mortgage Facility across Pakistan at discounted rates with preferential terms and conditions through HabibMetro.
EBM’s representative said, “This partnership is primarily for the benefit of the employees. We believe this initiative will help our employees achieve that ever-elusive dream of owning a home.”
“EBM’s collaboration is a testimony of our growing corporate partnership with HMB to help our employees get funds for low-cost housing. One of our key well-being agenda is financial empowerment and we hope that this initiative will go a long way into achieving the objective.”
Khurram Shahzad Khan also congratulated the leadership of EBM for taking an initiative that will directly help its employees.
“This is an auspicious occasion for both organizations. Employees of EBM will now be able to purchase their own homes thanks to HabibMetro Bank’s mortgage financing services. Together, we will help the government meet its goal of providing affordable housing options for everyone.”

 

 

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Power sector requires Rs100b immediately to avert power crisis

Business

FBR holds fourth computerised ballot for POS Prize Scheme

Business

Six-day working week to push up power, fuel consumption

Business

Naveena Group launches 50MW wind energy project

International

Russia to step up Kyiv missile strikes after Moskva sinks

International

North Korea celebrates founding leader’s birthday

International

More than 100 hurt in Jerusalem clashes as religious festivals overlap

International

Finland ‘highly likely’ to apply to join NATO: minister

International

Russian flagship sinks after Kyiv claims missile hit

Entertainment

Sikh yatrees perform rituals at Janumasthan Nankana Sahib

1 of 2,697

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More