EBM collaborates with HabibMetro for easy home-financing solutions

KARACHI – Pakistan’s leading FMCG company, English Biscuit Manufacturers has collaborated with HabibMetro to help its employees realize their dreams of owning a house through a relatively affordable and simple repayment plan.

MoU signing ceremony was held at the EBM head office. Zahid Iqbal, Director Commercial & HR, EBM, Kashif Ijaz Sheikh, GM Finance, IT and Legal Affairs, EBM, and Khurram Shahzad Khan, Group Executive – Corporate and Transaction Banking Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited (subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich), signed the MoU.

According to the agreement, the leading finance bank HabibMetro will fund low-cost housing for EBM’s employees under the ‘Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar’ scheme by the federal government and SBP. Additionally, EBM family will also be able to access House Financing Mortgage Facility across Pakistan at discounted rates with preferential terms and conditions through HabibMetro.

EBM’s representative said, “This partnership is primarily for the benefit of the employees. We believe this initiative will help our employees achieve that ever-elusive dream of owning a home.”

“EBM’s collaboration is a testimony of our growing corporate partnership with HMB to help our employees get funds for low-cost housing. One of our key well-being agenda is financial empowerment and we hope that this initiative will go a long way into achieving the objective.”

Khurram Shahzad Khan also congratulated the leadership of EBM for taking an initiative that will directly help its employees.

“This is an auspicious occasion for both organizations. Employees of EBM will now be able to purchase their own homes thanks to HabibMetro Bank’s mortgage financing services. Together, we will help the government meet its goal of providing affordable housing options for everyone.”