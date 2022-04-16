APP

ECP to hear PTI’s foreign funding case on daily basis

ISLAMABAD  –  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday decided to hear the foreign funding case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on a daily basis.

According to the ECP spokesperson, the decision was taken in line with the judgment of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to decide the case within 30 days.

He said that now the Election Commission of Pakistan will hear the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) foreign funding case every day.

It is pertinent to mention here that the order was issued in the Islamabad High Court verdict on April 14 in which the IHC dismissed the PTI appeal against the ECP order rejecting two PTI applications seeking dismissal of the foreign funding case and disassociating Akbar S Babar from the case and keeping the PTI documents secret. The IHC in a detailed order, rejected the PTI’s writ petition, allowing Akbar S Babar to participate in the case proceedings and the ECP, as a constitutional body, has the right to seek his assistance and come to conclusions based on the merits of the case.

ECP forms 50 Union Councils in

Islamabad

The Delimitation Committee for Local Government Islamabad on Friday released the preliminary list of constituencies as per the schedule of delimitation of local bodies.

According to ECP, fifty union councils have been formed in Islamabad while within each union council six general wards and two women’s wards have been formed.

Preliminary list of constituencies has been posted and citizens have been asked to contact the District Election Commissioner’s Office Islamabad and the Regional Election Commissioner office Rawalpindi for suggestions and objections.

