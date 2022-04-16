Staff Reporter

Finland ‘highly likely’ to apply to join NATO: minister

Helsinki – A Finnish cabinet minister said Friday it was “highly likely” that Finland would apply for NATO membership, just hours after Russia warned of unspecified “consequences” should Helsinki and Stockholm join the military alliance. Moscow’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine has sparked a dramatic U-turn in public and political opinion in both Finland and Sweden over long-held policies of military non-alignment. Finland’s prime minister said Wednesday that Nordic nation would decide whether to apply for NATO membership “within weeks”, and Sweden is also discussing joining the alliance. “At this point I can say that it is highly likely, but the decision is not yet made,” said Finland’s European Affairs Minister Tytti Tuppurainen.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Power sector requires Rs100b immediately to avert power crisis

Business

FBR holds fourth computerised ballot for POS Prize Scheme

Business

Six-day working week to push up power, fuel consumption

Business

EBM collaborates with HabibMetro for easy home-financing solutions

Business

Naveena Group launches 50MW wind energy project

International

Russia to step up Kyiv missile strikes after Moskva sinks

International

North Korea celebrates founding leader’s birthday

International

More than 100 hurt in Jerusalem clashes as religious festivals overlap

International

Russian flagship sinks after Kyiv claims missile hit

Entertainment

Sikh yatrees perform rituals at Janumasthan Nankana Sahib

1 of 3,364

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More