Finland ‘highly likely’ to apply to join NATO: minister

Helsinki – A Finnish cabinet minister said Friday it was “highly likely” that Finland would apply for NATO membership, just hours after Russia warned of unspecified “consequences” should Helsinki and Stockholm join the military alliance. Moscow’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine has sparked a dramatic U-turn in public and political opinion in both Finland and Sweden over long-held policies of military non-alignment. Finland’s prime minister said Wednesday that Nordic nation would decide whether to apply for NATO membership “within weeks”, and Sweden is also discussing joining the alliance. “At this point I can say that it is highly likely, but the decision is not yet made,” said Finland’s European Affairs Minister Tytti Tuppurainen.