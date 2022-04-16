News Desk

Hamza Shahbaz elected new Punjab CM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has been elected as 21st Chief Minister of the Punjab by grabbing 197 votes.

The session had been called to elect a new Chief Minister, after the resignation of Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Chaos ensued in Pakistan’s Punjab Assembly after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawmakers threw “lotas (round vessel)” at Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari as he arrived to chair the session for the election of the Chief Minister.

The PTI lawmakers set off a ruckus in the Assembly as they brought “lotas” to the House and started chanting “lota, lota (turncoats)”, lashing out at dissident PTI members, who parted ways with the party and decided to support the Opposition

The lawmakers of the ruling party also threw “lotas” at Mazari and then attacked him despite the presence of security guards. Earlier, the session was delayed after PTI lawmakers manhandled Deputy Speaker.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) staged a walkout of the provincial assembly after Pervaiz Elahi got injured during the commotion.

