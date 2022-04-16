Our Staff Reporter

High transmission power pylon blown up in Larkana

LARKANA – A high transmission power pylon was blown up with explosives in Larkana on Friday. Two poles of a 500KV high transmission pylon were blown up with explosive material by some subversive elements near Jhokar in the vicinity of Rashid Vigan police station in Larkana.
After the pylon explosion, SP headquarters Asif Raza Baloch reached the venue, ordering the police to cordon off the area.

The maintenance teams of WAPDA also rushed to the blast site to repair the pylon.

The SP said that police were looking for saboteurs and would apprehend them soon.

 

