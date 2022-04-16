Imran Khan to address PTI public gathering at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah

The PTI is holding a public gathering today in Karachi at Bagh-e-Jinnah which will also be addressed by party chairman Imran Khan.

Today’s jalsa is one of the many public gatherings planned by the PTI as they ramp up the political temperature to demand early elections after the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.

While some PTI leaders are in Karachi ready to welcome Imran Khan other prominent leaders including Hammad Azhar, and Shafqat Mehmood are currently at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk where PTI supporters have come out on the call of Khan.

It is worth mentioning that when Imran Khan landed at Karachi airport he complained of severe headache and asked for medicine from PTI leader Imran Ismail.

Khan arrived in a charter plane and was received by Ismail, former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, among other leaders.

According to reports, Khan went to the governor’s house from the airport where he will chair a party meeting after which he is scheduled to reach Bagh–Jinnah to address the people of Karachi.

“My request to all those attending our jalsa in Karachi is to carry our Pakistan flag as this is now a fight for Pakistan’s sovereignty [and] haqeeqi (real) democracy, [and] against US-instigated regime change, supported by local Mir Jafars,” he wrote on Twitter.