KMU syndicate elections for different categories held

peshawar – The elections of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Syndicate for different categories of Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, and Directors were held at KMU and KMU-Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Kohat.

The elections were held in accordance with the prevailing rules and regulations of the university to fill the vacant seats reserved for Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, and Directors in the Syndicate. Prof Dr Lal Muhammad, Pro vice-chancellor KMU was the Chairman Election Committee while he was accompanied by other members including dean of allied health sciences Prof Dr Haidar Darain, additional director of academics Muhammad Islam, and deputy director of academics Fawad Ahmad.

According to the details, Prof Dr Akhtar Shireen of KIMS Kohat elected unopposed for the seat of Professor as no one had submitted nomination papers against him. Dr Khalid Iqbal, Dr Hamid Habib, Dr Sohail Aziz, Dr Taj Ali were the contesters for Associate Professor, Dr Saad Liaqat, Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Dr Abdul Jalil and Dr Umar Khan contested election against the seat of Assistant Professor whereas Dr Inayat Shah and Dr Braikhna Jamil were in the election run for the director slot.

According to the results released by the Election Committee, Dr Khalid Iqbal and Dr Saad Liaqat of IBMS got elected against the seats of Associate and Assistant Professor respectively, whereas on the seat of director Dr Braikhna became a member of the Syndicate.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq while congratulating the newly-elected Syndicate members expressed hope that they would play a positive role in this important forum of the University. He said KMU is in process of horizontal and vertical growth and marching at a great speed towards achieving its vision of “KMU will be the global leader in health sciences academics and research for efficient and compassionate healthcare”. The elected representatives of the faculty members are expected to play a pivotal role in achieving this goal, he added.

Prof Dr Zia ul Haq also congratulated those who could not win but who not only showed the courage to nominate themselves but also openly acknowledged the defeat and congratulated the winners by showing sportsmanship. He also commended the Pro-vice chancellor Prof Dr Lal Muhammad, his team including the Academic Section, and the Registrar’s Office for their impartial and leading role in organizing this healthy activity.