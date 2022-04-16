Longer Weeks

Right after being sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif made the executive decision to elongate the working week to six days. No longer will Saturday be observed as an official holiday for government institutions as employees will be expected to report to their offices at 8am, increasing the total number of daily working hours to 10 as well. Claiming that we need ‘Pakistan speed’, the well-intentioned act of the PM comes in the backdrop of immense economic strife, but there is no such evidence to prove that a six-day week will be more productive. Instead, it promises to alienate, demotivate and exhaust the government employees completely.

For now, everyone may be following suit with the PM’s directives, as evidenced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shifting to a six-day working week, but trouble may lay ahead. Most proposals made for a six-day working week have been rejected or opposed in the past as different government bodies cited issues like an increase in utility bills, extreme changes in working hours, requirement of higher pays, high travel costs for civil employees and burnout from a lack of resting time. Instead of amplifying productivity, such extended working times may only cause routine processes to become inefficient and expensive as employees are likely to remain tired and extremely unsatisfied. In fact developed states are currently debating decreasing working days and hours instead f increasing them, as a means to promote labour welfare and boost productivity simultaneously.

Furthermore, the week may also prove to be heftier on the budget since more funds would have to be allocated to pays and operational costs. These are some concerns that the new government must be wary of and while higher functionality is something that the country needs, we must strive for a balance that keeps the state machinery running smoothly all the while keeping the bureaucracy happy.

Other promises that went hand in hand with the announcement of the six-day working week were well received. They included the 10 percent increase in salaries and pensions as well as the new minimum wage which is set at Rs. 25,000. This shows that there is some merit to the cause for which the PM is working for. At the same time, he must remain cognisant of the fact that success lies in the delicate balance between reform and consistency.